Road closures, power outages, school closures across the Central Coast

Heavy rain and strong winds are prompting road closures and causing power outages across the Central Coast on Thursday.

In Cambria's Coast Unified School District, all schools are closed due to the storm.

Road closures

The California Highway Patrol reported the closure of Highway 1 from Black Road to Solomon Road near Santa Maria just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Santa Rita Road in Templeton is closed from 5301 to the end of the road. This was reported on CHP at 9:17 a.m.

Salinas Ave. at Eddy St. in Templeton was closed due to flooding as of 11 a.m.

Cypress Mountain Dr. in the Adelaida area was closed between Santa Rosa Creek Rd. and Klau Mine Rd. as of 11:23 a.m.

Highway 135 is closed between Bell Street and Harris Grade Road west of Los Alamos as of 11:44 a.m. due to low-hanging power lines.

Further details can be found on the CHP Incident Information Page.

Power outages

A power outage was impacting some people in the Guadalupe area Thursday morning. PG&E was reporting 1,045 customers to the east of Highway 1 and along both sides of Highway 166 were without power as of 10:30 a.m. The outage was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. with restoration expected by 5 p.m.

In San Luis Obispo, more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 11:12 a.m. The outage was affecting a large area, including downtown and the area north of Highway 101 and west of Santa Rosa St./Highway 1 to north of Highland Drive.

A smaller outage was impacting 187 customers off of Highway 101 between California Boulevard and Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Restoration was expected by 1:45 p.m.

Further north, 86 customers were without power off Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero. There is no word on when power is expected to be restored there.

Specific information on the cause of the outages has also not been released.

Details on power outages can be found here PG&E Outage Map