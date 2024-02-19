Road closures across the Central Coast due to weather conditions, flooding

As a result of weather conditions, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have worked together to close unsafe roads across SLO and Santa Barbara County.

Here is an updated list of road closures:

San Luis Obispo County:



HWY 1- From Division St. to Oso Flaco Lake Rd.

Wellsona Rd.- From Viborg Rd. to San Marcos Rd.

San Marcos Rd.

Hi Mountain Rd.

To see a map of the closures, click here.

Santa Barbara County:



Channal Drive- From Hill Rd. to Butterfly Ln.

Black Road- From Mathoney Rd. to Batteravia Rd.

HWY 246- From Sweeney Rd. to Mission Gate Rd.

HWY1- From Solomon Rd. to Black Rd.

To see a map of the closures, click here.

It's also worth mentioning that there may be debris on the roads like rocks, mud, and trash, so make sure to be aware of what is around you.

As the storm sweeps across our region, we will continue to update this list.

Don't forget- "Turn around, don't drown" if you come across water covering roadways.