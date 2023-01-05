Watch Now
Road closures and hazards during Wednesday night storm

Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 22:40:38-05

The following is a list of road closures, hazards and major traffic incidents related to the atmospheric river storm hitting the Central Coast on Wednesday night.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from the Elephant Seal Vista parking lot four miles north of San Simeon to Fullers Point in Monterey County.

Highway 135 is closed in both directions from Bell Street in Los Alamos to Harris Grade Rd. due to multiple trees down in the roadway.

Bonita School Rd. is closed from Highway 166 to Division St. with a hard closure at the Santa Maria River crossing.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

