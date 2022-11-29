Several road closures are planned for local Christmas holiday parades

The public will encounter several road closures for various local Christmas holiday parades on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.

The 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, December 2.

This will result in the closure of the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Broad Street from 4 to 9 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.

Road closures for the city of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. will take place in the following locations:



State Route 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.

State Route 246 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from J Street to SR 1.

The public will also encounter road closures for the City of Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 3 from 2 to 10:30 p.m.

State Route 135 (Broadway) will be closed to through traffic from Enos Drive, north to State Route 166 (Main Street).

And road closures for the City of Solvang’s Annual Julefest Parade on Saturday, December 3 will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

State Route 246 (Mission Drive) will be closed to traffic from 5th Street to Pine Street.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department and the City’s Public Works Department will close roads in and around the Village of Arroyo Grande on December 4.

Olohan Alley will be closed from noon to 8 p.m., with the following locations closed from 3 to 8 p.m.:



Branch Street will be closed from Traffic Way to Mason St.

Bridge St will be closed from Branch St. to Nelson St.

Mason St will be closed from Branch St. to Nelson St.

Branch St. from Mason St. to Huasna Rd. will be closed to traffic.

The parade will depart eastbound from Olohan Alley, head north on Mason Street, and travel westward on Branch Street, concluding at 200 W. Branch Street.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of all of these listed road closures.