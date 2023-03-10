Road closures due to latest storms

Numerous roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are closed as another atmospheric river hits the Central Coast.
Details of road closures listed below are reported by Caltrans on Quick Maps:
San Luis Obispo County:
- Arroyo Grande:
- Huasna Road closed at Sparks Trail
- Hi Mountain road closed at Lopez Drive
- Upper Lopez Canyon Road
- Atascadero:
- Los Palos Road closed at Santa Barbara Road
- 9000 block of Santa Rita Road
- Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road
- Cuyama:
- Aliso Park Road closed at Foothill Road
- Nipomo:
- Division Street closed from Riverside Road to S. Las Flores Drive
- Paso Robles:
- Creston Road closed from Neal Springs Road to Cripple Creek
- 685-808 Penman Springs Road
- 3724-3999 block of San Marcos Road
- San Luis Obispo:
- Intersection at Marsh and Higuera St, including the Hwy 101 on and off ramps
- Santa Margarita:
- State Route 58 closed at Seven Mile Road
- Avenakes Ranch Road closed at E Pozo Road to State Route 58
- Shell Creek Road
Santa Barbara County
- Buellton:
- Alisal Road
- Guadalupe:
- West Main Street
- Lompoc:
- One way traffic control at State Route 1 at Jalama Road
- San Miguelito Canyon Road closed at Miguelito Park
- Los Olivos:
- Figueroa Mountain Road closed at State Route 154
- Santa Maria:
- Huasna Townsite Bridge 1
- Tepusquet Road closed from Santa Maria Mesa Road to State Route 166
- Single Lane/ Alternating traffic at 2800 block Foxen Canyon Road
- Santa Ynez:
- N Refugio Road closed at State Route 246