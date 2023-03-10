Road closures due to latest storms

Numerous roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are closed as another atmospheric river hits the Central Coast.

Details of road closures listed below are reported by Caltrans on Quick Maps:

San Luis Obispo County:



Arroyo Grande:

Huasna Road closed at Sparks Trail Hi Mountain road closed at Lopez Drive Upper Lopez Canyon Road

Atascadero:

Los Palos Road closed at Santa Barbara Road 9000 block of Santa Rita Road Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road

Cuyama:

Aliso Park Road closed at Foothill Road

Nipomo:

Division Street closed from Riverside Road to S. Las Flores Drive

Paso Robles:

Creston Road closed from Neal Springs Road to Cripple Creek 685-808 Penman Springs Road 3724-3999 block of San Marcos Road

San Luis Obispo:

Intersection at Marsh and Higuera St, including the Hwy 101 on and off ramps

Santa Margarita:

State Route 58 closed at Seven Mile Road Avenakes Ranch Road closed at E Pozo Road to State Route 58 Shell Creek Road



Santa Barbara County

