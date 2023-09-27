Road closures expected ahead of Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival and Parade

Several road closures will be taking place later this week amid the upcoming Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival and Parade.
The festival is a two-day event featuring entertainment, food, baking and scarecrow contests, games for kids, a movie night and other activities. The theme for this year's 84th annual festival is "Where Community Grows."
Olohan Alley will be closed from Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m.
The following is a list of expected road closures on Saturday:
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- East Grand Avenue, east of Hwy 101 overpass
- South Mason Street from Branch Street to Poole Street
- North Mason Street from East Branch Street to Talley Ho
- West and East Branch Street from Rodeo Drive to Mason Street
- Wesley Avenue
- Traffic Way from West Branch Street to Station Way
- Mason Street from Branch Street to Poole Street
- Bridge Street
- Olohan Alley
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nelson Street from Traffic Way to Mason Street
- Poole Street from Mason Street to Traffic Way
- Short Street from Nelson Street to the end of the street
- Bridge Street from East Branch Street to Traffic Way
Those with disabilities can park behind the Council Chambers in the parking lot off Le Point Street.