Road closures in place in San Luis Obispo during No Kings demonstration

People all across the country, including here on the Central Coast, are planning demonstrations Saturday as part of the No Kings mass protest.

In San Luis Obispo County, demonstrations are set to take place in Cambria, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo.

In Santa Barbara County, demonstrations will reportedly be held in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara.

San luis obispo police tell us while they are not anticipating any major issues, they are well prepared and appropriately staffed for anything that may occur since the demonstration there is also happening during Cal Poly commencement weekend. More than 53,000 are expected to attend graduation ceremonies.

A police spokesperson says Monterey Street between Santa Rosa Street and Osos Street will be closed for part of Saturday. The two-hour demonstration is set to begin downtown at 10:30 a.m.

In Atascadero, the police chief says his department has a "clear operational plan in place" and has been in touch with organizers. He says the department "is appropriately staffed for the event, and longstanding mutual aid agreements with neighboring agencies remain in effect should additional support be needed."