Road closures: San Luis Obispo County

Numerous roads across San Luis Obispo County face floods and mudslides, prompting closures.

Northern San Luis Obispo County was impacted the most, primarily around creekside areas.

Detailed below are all the closures as reported by San Luis Obispo County.

Given the volume of active incidents and floods, it's unknown when these roads will re-open.

San Simeon:



San Simeon Creek Road closed since Monday at 8:45 p.m.

Cambria:



Green Street to Ardath Drive closed since Monday at 9:13 p.m.

Morro Bay:



San Luisito Creek Road near Nicola Ranch Road closed since Monday at 11:35 p.m.

South Bay Boulevard closed since Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Turri Road closed since Monday at 8:32 p.m.

Paso Robles:



San Marcos Road to HWY 101 to Nacimiento Lake Road since Tuesday at 12:16 a.m.

Adelaida Road to Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive since Monday at 8:39 p.m.

Adelaida Road to Chimney Rock Road to Vineyard Drive since Monday at 9:06 p.m.

Chimney Rock Road since Tuesday at 4:08 a.m.

Peachy Canyon Road since Monday at 9:18 p.m.

South River Road to Spanish Camp Road since Monday at 11:58 p.m.

HWY 101 at 17th Street since Monday at 3:47 a.m.

13th Street Bridge since Monday at 4:04 p.m.

Creston:



Creston Road to Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road since Tuesday at 1:47 a.m.

Redondo Lane since Monday at 9:32 p.m.

7200 block of O'Donovan Road closed since Tuesday at 2:23 a.m.



Templeton:



Salinas Avenue between Hawley Street and Eddy Street closed since Monday at 3:57 p.m.

South El Pomar Road to Homestead Road to Rancho Road since Monday at 8:54 p.m.

Santa Margarita:



Tassajara Creek Road closed since Monday at 6:36 p.m.

4700 block of Las Pilitas Road since Monday at 7:50 p.m.

San Luis Obispo:



Buckley Road to Vachell Lane to Hoover Road since Monday at 7:27 p.m.

South Higuera Street near HWY 101 closed since Monday at 8:45 p.m.

Orcutt Road to Righetti Road to Avocado Lane closed since Tuesday at 3:22 a.m.

Monte Road before Baron Canyon Ranch Road since Monday at 7:43 p.m.

Avila Beach:



Ontario Road to Avila Beach Drive to San Luis Bay Drive since Monday at 8:58 p.m.

Arroyo Grande:



East El Campo Road to Los Berros Road to HWY 101 since Monday at 11:53 p.m.

Oceano:



22nd Street to Silver Spur Place and Willow Street since Tuesday at 2:38 a.m.

Nipomo: