A road in Vandenberg Village was dedicated to a local retired Army colonel on Tuesday.

Constellation Road is now dedicated to retired Army colonel Camillo Wilde. About a dozen people were at the dedication event at Eddie's Grill in Vandenberg Village.

"I felt that it was very special because supervisor Nelson was a trailblazer. He saw that none of the honoring of public roads ever affected an ordinary citizen," Wilde told KSBY.

Wilde also served as the first principal at Cabrillo High School.