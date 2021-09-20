UPDATE: Roads reopen after traffic hazard in Nipomo

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) -- CHP has lifted the closure and Joshua and Orchard Rds. are reopened.

__

Officials have indefinitely closed sections of Joshua and Orchard Rds. in Nipomo after dust from nearby fields has created a traffic hazard.

CHP issued a SIG Alert around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Joshua Rd. is closed from Orchard Rd. to Hutton St., and Orchard Rd. is closed from Southland St. to Joshua Rd.

The agency told KSBY that large plastic sheeting came off crops in a nearby field. The plastic is blowing into the road and causing a traffic hazard.

The wind is kicking up uncovered dust and has impacted visibility.

CHP says they do not know when the area will reopen.