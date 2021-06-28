Watch
Road improvement project to cause delays in Santa Maria

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 28, 2021
A road improvement project underway in Santa Maria may cause delays to some drivers over the coming months.

The work is taking place on North Blosser Road from Taylor Street to Atlantic Place. The overall project is designed to slow the speed of vehicles in the area while providing better pedestrian access and adding protected bike lanes, according to the City.

A landscaped median is being constructed along North Blosser Road and the two-lane road will become a one-lane road in each direction. A high-visibility crosswalk on Atlantic Place for those using the levee trail is also being added along with the new bike lanes and corner curb ramps.

The $786,000 project is being funded through a Cycle 7 Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant and local Surface Transportation Program funds.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes through September due to the work.

