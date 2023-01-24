Road paving work to begin in Morro Bay

The City of Morro Bay plans to begin paving and striping work on Quintana Rd. between La Loma Ave. and South Bay Blvd. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Traffic control will be set up and moved with the paving equipment, and flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Additional paving work will be scheduled in January and February on Quintana Rd., Main St., Atascadero Rd., and South Bay Blvd.

The work is part of the city's Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) Pipelines project. The WRF project involves replacing the city’s existing wastewater treatment plant with an advanced water purification facility.