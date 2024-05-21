Road repairs on the way for 'dangerous' roads in North San Luis Obispo Co.

At Tuesday's San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, the panel is expected to come to a 4/5ths vote on improving seven roads throughout San Luis Obispo County. Five of these roads are located in North County.

These roads with high collision rates are identified as Adelaida Road, Peachy Canyon Road, Geneseo Road, El Pomar Drive, La Panza Road, Pomeroy Road, and Oso Flaco Lake Road.

The proposal involves adding centerline striping and centerline rumble strips on two-way roads in rural areas. The project is the result of a recent safety analysis, showing centerline rumble strips and centerline striping are effective at reducing head-on, sideswipe, and crossing-the-centerline crashes.

“It doesn't surprise me at all," Stan Weber, Paso Robles resident said. "The roads aren't very well marked, especially in the dark.”

Chrisp Company was awarded $446,072 to begin construction as the lowest bidder on the project. There is currently no estimate for how long road repairs are expected to take, but north county residents in rural areas say this is needed.

“[It] would be really useful because they're dark and a lot of them are very narrow and then they're windy," new Paso Robles resident Laurie Shanebeck said.

Caltrans will be administering more than $649,000 toward the project, bringing the total estimate to almost $710,000, which is less than the original budget of $874,000.