Road repairs taking place in Santa Maria this week

Santa Maria city leaders want to warn drivers of some road repairs taking place this week.

The temporary delays will occur on Main Street from Palisade Drive to Suey Road due to a pavement repair project.

Main Street pavement repairs began Tuesday and are set to continue through Friday.

City leaders advise drivers to use alternate routes when possible as there may be heavy traffic during the mornings and afternoons.

The project includes the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt, paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping.

The City is contracting with V. Lopez Jr & Sons, Inc. to perform this work, funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.

City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.