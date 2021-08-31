Road repairs to affect Santa Maria Town Center Mall

The City of Santa Maria says that significant repairs are coming to Cook St. on Thursday.

On Sept. 2, crews will close a section of the road to repair the asphalt, which will limit access to the Santa Maria Town Center Mall at the intersection of McClelland St. and Cook St.

The access driveway from the parking structure on Cook St. to the east of McClelland will remain open, the city says.

Westbound traffic on Cook will be redirected south onto McClelland for most of the day. The detour will include Santa Maria Area Transit bus traffic.

The city says that all other access points to the mall will be open.