Road work begins along Traffic Way underpass in Atascadero

A pavement rehabilitation project is underway for three segments of road near Traffic Way in Atascadero, city officials announced on Tuesday.

Crews will work to replace storm drain culverts this week. Pavement reconstruction is set for the week of June 13.

Sections up for repair include Traffic Way between El Camino Real to Ardilla Ave., Ardilla Ave. from Traffic Way to Atascadero Ave., and a public alleyway that runs parallel to El Camino Real, north of Traffic Way.

Planners say the pavement project will include a mill and asphalt overlay. Crews will fully dig out and replace areas with significant damage, especially areas along the Hwy 101 underpass.

Crews will do most of the work at night to cut down on traffic interruptions.

Souza Construction is contracted to do the work.

The project is funded by the Urban State Highway Account and the Local Transportation Fund.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of June.