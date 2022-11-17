Road work causing traffic delays for people in Los Osos

A couple of road projects are causing traffic delays for people trying to get to and from Los Osos.

On November 7, San Luis Obispo County's Public Works Department started asphalt paving work on Los Osos Valley Road from Turri Road to the Los Osos Creek Bridge. The project is expected to be complete by December 9.

Meanwhile, in Morro Bay, new fiber optic cables are being installed along South Bay Boulevard, another common route for Los Osos travelers. That work is expected to be complete by November 23.

Public Works says motorists should expect one-way traffic control and delays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on both Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Boulevard.