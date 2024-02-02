Road work due to incoming storms to close 1 lane of Hwy 101 in Montecito overnight

One lane of Highway 101 will be closed overnight in the Montecito area for emergency pavement repairs.

According to Caltrans, the repairs in the righthand, northbound lane from Sheffield Drive to Butterlane Lane will close the lane from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The repairs are needed in advance of the incoming storm expected to impact the south coast over the coming days.

Caltrans says the incoming storm will also close the northbound onramp to Highway 101/State Route 217 in Goleta from 10 a.m. Saturday to Friday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.