Road work from utility potholing impacts traffic on Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande

Exploratory potholing to locate underground utilities on Los Berros Rd. between Quailwood Ln. and North Frontage Rd. in Arroyo Grande will impact traffic flow this week.

It's part of an overall project that will include widening of the roadway, new bike lanes and a dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Los Berros Rd. and Dale Ave.

KSBY

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works says construction will take place from Sept. 29 through Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to minimize congestion during peak transportation hours.

Roads will be reduced to a single lane when necessary and advanced warning signs with a flagging staff will help direct cars.

Commuters are expected to experience a delay of up to 10 minutes on this route.