Road work happening across the Central Coast

Road crews are out in full swing on the Central Coast this week
Your usual commute might look a little different this week. That's because multiple roadwork projects are taking place across the Central Coast.

Here is some of the work that might add time to your commute:

SLO COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES

Airport Road in Paso Robles

  • Closed between Estrella and Wellsona Road
  • April 14 through 17, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Railroad & 13th Street in Paso Robles

  • Trench paving
  • Begins Monday, April 14

Asuncion Road in Atascadero

  • Approximately ¼ mile east of El Camino Real
  • One-way traffic flagging
  • Monday April 14 through 19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES

State Route 246 near Lompoc

  • From Mission Gate Road to Sweeney Road
  • April 14 and 15

Clark Avenue in Orcutt

  • From Highway 101 to Stillwell Road
  • April 14 through May 2
