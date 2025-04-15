Road work happening across the Central Coast

Your usual commute might look a little different this week. That's because multiple roadwork projects are taking place across the Central Coast.
Here is some of the work that might add time to your commute:
SLO COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES
Airport Road in Paso Robles
- Closed between Estrella and Wellsona Road
- April 14 through 17, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Railroad & 13th Street in Paso Robles
- Trench paving
- Begins Monday, April 14
Asuncion Road in Atascadero
- Approximately ¼ mile east of El Camino Real
- One-way traffic flagging
- Monday April 14 through 19
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES
State Route 246 near Lompoc
- From Mission Gate Road to Sweeney Road
- April 14 and 15
Clark Avenue in Orcutt
- From Highway 101 to Stillwell Road
- April 14 through May 2