Road work happening across the Central Coast

Your usual commute might look a little different this week. That's because multiple roadwork projects are taking place across the Central Coast.

Here is some of the work that might add time to your commute:

SLO COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES

Airport Road in Paso Robles



Closed between Estrella and Wellsona Road

April 14 through 17, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Railroad & 13th Street in Paso Robles



Trench paving

Begins Monday, April 14

Asuncion Road in Atascadero



Approximately ¼ mile east of El Camino Real

One-way traffic flagging

Monday April 14 through 19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE AND CLOSURES

State Route 246 near Lompoc



From Mission Gate Road to Sweeney Road

April 14 and 15

Clark Avenue in Orcutt

