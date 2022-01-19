Road work on schedule for Santa Maria intersection

Starting on Tuesday, crews will be at work at the Broadway and Main St. intersection in Santa Maria.

The project, which kicks off Jan. 25 and is organized by the Santa Maria Public Works Department, will extend the southbound Broadway left turn lane and aims to close the median gap at W. Chapel St.

Officials say that the work should be completed by the end of February, but add that bad weather could delay the project.

The goal of the project is to reduce crashes and ease the flow of traffic for drivers on Broadway. Drivers will no longer be able to turn left from N. Broadway to W. Chapel St. or turn left from W. Chapel St. onto N. Broadway.

While crews are at work, officials say a minimum of one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, and all sidewalks will remain open.