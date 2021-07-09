Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tree work set to close US 101 ramp in Goleta

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The US 101 southbound on-ramp at Los Carneros Rd. will be closed starting Monday, July 12.
Caltrans
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:37:33-04

Caltrans announced that the southbound on-ramp to US 101 from Los Carneros Road will experience daytime closures throughout July.

The Goleta on-ramp is set to be closed for tree work beginning Monday, July 12. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., continuing on weekdays for a three week period. Work is set to conclude on Friday, July 30.

Caltrans suggests that motorists choose to detour at North Fairview Ave. or Glen Annie Rd. They say that delays should be under 10 minutes.

Crews will trim trees and shrubs to reduce dry brush in the area.

Santa Barbara's Caltrans maintenance team will be doing the work.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today