Tree work set to close US 101 ramp in Goleta

Caltrans announced that the southbound on-ramp to US 101 from Los Carneros Road will experience daytime closures throughout July.

The Goleta on-ramp is set to be closed for tree work beginning Monday, July 12. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., continuing on weekdays for a three week period. Work is set to conclude on Friday, July 30.

Caltrans suggests that motorists choose to detour at North Fairview Ave. or Glen Annie Rd. They say that delays should be under 10 minutes.

Crews will trim trees and shrubs to reduce dry brush in the area.

Santa Barbara's Caltrans maintenance team will be doing the work.