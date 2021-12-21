Road work slows southbound traffic through Hwy 101

Road work projects backed up southbound traffic on Hwy 101 through north SLO County Monday afternoon.

The projects have closed the right lane of traffic near the Hwy 58 East off ramp. Traffic in the area is down to one lane.

Just after 4 p.m., drive time from Atascadero to San Luis Obispo was estimated at 73 minutes along southbound Hwy 101.

The lane was reported closed around 1:24 p.m. for a tree trimming project. Officials reported that crews were also repairing storm drains nearby ahead of expected rain.

KSBY reached out to a spokesperson with Caltrans to confirm the current projects. We are waiting to hear back.

There is no word yet when the lane will reopen.