Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road work slows southbound traffic through Hwy 101

items.[0].image.alt
Caltrans
Hwy 101 South is backed up after an early afternoon lane closure reduced traffic to one lane north of Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County.
hwy 101 lane traffic 12-20-21.PNG
Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 19:16:18-05

Road work projects backed up southbound traffic on Hwy 101 through north SLO County Monday afternoon.

The projects have closed the right lane of traffic near the Hwy 58 East off ramp. Traffic in the area is down to one lane.

Just after 4 p.m., drive time from Atascadero to San Luis Obispo was estimated at 73 minutes along southbound Hwy 101.

The lane was reported closed around 1:24 p.m. for a tree trimming project. Officials reported that crews were also repairing storm drains nearby ahead of expected rain.

KSBY reached out to a spokesperson with Caltrans to confirm the current projects. We are waiting to hear back.

There is no word yet when the lane will reopen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png