Road construction crews will be closing the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Los Berros Creek Bridge north of Nipomo on Wednesday night.

Caltrans says the fast and slow lanes will be closed on an alternating basis from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The southbound off-ramp at Los Berros Road will also be closed.

Delays are expected to last no more than 10 minutes.

Crews will reportedly be performing pavement repairs.