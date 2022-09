Certain roads will be closed due to the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade in Guadalupe Sunday.

Roads from the following locations will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State Route 1 will be closed to through traffic from West Main Street (State Route 166) to 11th Street.



State Route 166 will be closed to through traffic from Guadalupe Street (State Route 1) to Obispo Street.

Traffic will be detoured onto 11th and Obispo Streets.