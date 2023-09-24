Robberies reported at Domino's Pizza locations in Arroyo Grande, Orcutt

Three people are in custody following two separate robberies at local businesses.

Arroyo Grande Police say they responded to Domino’s Pizza around 9:17 p.m. Friday after reports of a robbery.

Police say it was reported two people wearing masks entered the back door of the business on East Grand Avenue and held employees at gunpoint.

The robbers reportedly got away with money but the exact amount is still under investigation, according to police.

About an hour after that incident, police say Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a similar robbery at the Domino’s Pizza location in Orcutt.

Deputies reportedly located the vehicle believed to be involved and tried to get the driver to pull over, but police say the driver took off, leading authorities on a pursuit that lasted until the vehicle crashed.

Police say deputies arrested three people in connection with the Orcutt robbery. They were identified by police as Gloria FernandezLopez 29, of Santa Maria, Angel Saucedo, 23, of Bakersfield and Mitchel Milton Sipe, 27, of Bakersfield.

Police have not said whether the three could be facing similar charges in connection with the Arroyo Grande robbery but ask anyone with information to contact Detective Anthony Estrada at (805) 473-5110 as the incident is still ongoing.

