Robbery investigation underway at Isla Vista 7-Eleven

A robbery at a 7-Eleven in Isla Vista is under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to the store on the 6500 block of Trigo Road around 5:17 a.m. Friday to reports of the robbery and a man with a gun.

Sheriff’s officials say they’re still investigating whether he had a weapon, but add that he got away with some cash.

A search of the area was done, but the robber was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4150.

Anonymous tips can be made at (805)681-4171 or online here.