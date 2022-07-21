Robbery investigation underway at Paso Robles Carl's Jr.

Some Carl’s Jr. employees were told to stay in a walk-in freezer during a robbery in Paso Robles early Thursday morning, according to police.

Paso Robles police say the initial call came from an employee at the location on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive around 6:44 a.m. reporting an armed robbery had just taken place.

Police say a man wearing a black mask and armed with what was described as a semi-automatic handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash and coins from the business.

“He escorted the two employees to a walk-in freezer and instructed them to remain in the freezer for 10 minutes. The two employees followed the directions provided and immediately called 911 once they exited the freezer,” police said in a press release.

Surveillance photos of the robber were released.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the investigation to contact the department at (805) 237-6464.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.