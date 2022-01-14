Rock band Bastille to perform at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre

To celebrate their newest album, “Give Me The Future,” rock band Bastille announced they will be coming to Paso Robles for their 2022 tour.

The band will be performing at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on May 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. This will be the sixth stop on their U.S. tour which includes shows in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Memphis.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting on January 18 and via general sale on January 21 at 10 a.m. on bastillebastille.com . Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre show, will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster and range between $40-$50.

The band released their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” Friday from their newest album “Give Me The Future” which will be available on February 4, 2022.