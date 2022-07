The planned launch of the MInotaur II+ rocket ended in failure after an explosion late Wednesday night at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

After only 11 seconds after launching at 11 p.m., the rocket exploded and landed in the area around the launch pad along with debris.

VSFB officials reported no injuries but it did cause a fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, and an investigative review board is looking into it.