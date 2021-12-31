Watch
Rockslide cleared, Hwy 1 to reopen in San Luis Obispo County

Caltrans District 5
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31

A roughly 10-mile stretch of Highway 1 reopens Friday after a rockslide a couple of miles south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Highway 1 closed Sunday afternoon following a rockslide at a spot called Polar Star.

As of Wednesday, an estimated 300 tons of rock and debris had been removed from the site.

Caltrans entered into a $1,250,000 emergency contract with Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo to get the work done.

The road will reopen between Ragged Point and the Elephant Seal Vista Point at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to Caltrans, there will be 24/7 traffic control with flaggers in the area south of Ragged Point at Polar Star.

