Rockslide cleared, Hwy 1 to reopen in San Luis Obispo County

A roughly 10-mile stretch of Highway 1 reopens Friday after a rockslide a couple of miles south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.
Highway 1 closed Sunday afternoon following a rockslide at a spot called Polar Star.
As of Wednesday, an estimated 300 tons of rock and debris had been removed from the site.
Caltrans entered into a $1,250,000 emergency contract with Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo to get the work done.
The road will reopen between Ragged Point and the Elephant Seal Vista Point at 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Caltrans, there will be 24/7 traffic control with flaggers in the area south of Ragged Point at Polar Star.
