Rockslide closes Hwy 1 near Ragged Point

UPDATE (8:18 a.m.) - Caltrans officials have issued a SIG Alert for the area of Hwy 1 affected by the rock slide.

Hwy 1 is closed in both directions from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County.

Caltrans has given no current estimate for when the highway will reopen.

__

(7:47 a.m.) There is a reported rock slide near Ragged Point and San Carpoforo Creek Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans received the report around 4:56 a.m.

Northbound Highway 1 is closed while the south remains open, but there is no estimate for reopening.

Caltrans is heading out now to assess the damage.

Alternative routes are Highway 46 west, US 101 going north, and Highway 68 to 101 south.

This story is developing, check back for updates.