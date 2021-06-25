Roll Out the Barrels kicks off summer wine tasting this weekend

Summer wine tasting gets a jump start this weekend with Roll Out the Barrels.

The annual event put on by SLO Coast features wineries along the Central Coast.

Starting Friday and ending on Monday the festivities will include live music, barrel samples and artisan food pairings.

No tickets are needed, but you may want to make a reservation to get the most out of your time with the wine experts.

"It's kicking off the summer season, it's a celebration of our wine and traditionally vacation season when we get our heaviest foot traffic of people visiting the area," said Stephen Autry, owner of Autry Cellars.

This year will be a bit different as they will be only featuring member wineries, a list is available on their site.

