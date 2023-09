Caltrans issued a SIG Alert warning of heavy traffic after a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles on Friday.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m., northbound at the Highway 46 West interchange.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle overturned off the highway, leaving at least one person with injuries.

Heavy traffic is expected until at least 2 p.m.