Rollover crash in Santa Barbara sends driver to hospital

Around 11 p.m., a rollover crash in Santa Barbara sent a driver to Cottage Hospital, though the seriousness of his injuries was not shared.

According to sources on the scene, two parked vehicles were also hit. As a result, 300 E. Arrellaga Street and the area near Garden Street was closed for investigation. A tow was also called for the overturned vehicle.

Santa Barbara police, fire and emergency medical responders were all reportedly on scene.

The current status of the driver is unknown at the moment. We'll continue to share updates as they become available.