One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

It happened at about 8:40 a.m., west of N. Refugio Road.

Two vehicles were involved. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one of the vehicles rolled over several times and ended up on its side.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly had minor injuries.