Rollover crash on NB Hwy 101 in Nipomo causes minor injuries, slows traffic

A rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 in Nipomo has caused minor injuries and slowed traffic in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 2-vehicle collision was reported around 1:10 p.m. just north of the Tefft Street off-ramp.

CHP says one of the vehicles was overturned, and that the crash blocked lanes of the highway.

Authorities reportedly requested a flatbed tow truck to deal with major rear-end damage on one of the vehicles at around 1:16 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

