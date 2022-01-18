Four critically injured in rollover crash on Hwy 101 near Gaviota

(UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to the single-vehicle rollover crash.

Fire officials say five people were in the vehicle, four of them are critically injured. Three of those in the car were children.

One person was flown thrown from the vehicle during the crash. One of the four critically injured was flown to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Single vehicle rollover. Hwy 101 NB at Gaviota tunnel. SBC on scene with 5 pt’s, 4 critical, 1 moderate(3 pediatrics pt’s) 1 pt by CalStar, others by ground to SBCH. No extrication req’d.1 pt thrown from vehicle. Under inv.Traffic restrictions in area.C/T1623. Rain in area. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) January 18, 2022

The California Highway Patrol was conducting traffic breaks Monday evening near the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Highway 1 offramp around 4:20 p.m.

According to CHP logs, only one vehicle – an SUV – was involved and reportedly rolled several times.

One northbound lane was partially blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

Emergency crews, including an ambulance, responded to the scene but the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.