Highway 101 traffic was backing up in Buellton Tuesday afternoon following a rollover crash.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the Santa Rosa Road offramp.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol reported a driver heading northbound began swerving, causing the vehicle to roll and land in the southbound lanes.

As of 2:11 p.m., southbound traffic was reported to be backup up at Highway 246.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.