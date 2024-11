A rollover crash was slowing traffic on Highway 1 into Lompoc Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Initial reports show the vehicle had rolled and was in the center divider of the highway just south of the Constellation exit near Vandenberg Village.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.