A rollover crash slowed northbound traffic on Hwy 101 through Nipomo on Monday.

The crash happened at about 8:46 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 near the Tefft St. offramp.

Initial reports show that multiple vehicles, including a black sedan and a white Hyundai Sonata, were involved in the crash. Officials reported that a dark colored vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.