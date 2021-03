Traffic was moving slowly on Highway 101 near Santa Maria due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the Santa Maria Speedway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled, landing on its roof in or near the center divider.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area as of 5 p.m.

No word on the cause of the crash.

CHP is reporting no injuries.