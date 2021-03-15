Person airlifted with major injuries following rollover vehicle crash near Buellton

A person suffered major injuries following a roll over vehicle crash near Buellton.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 246 near Riverview Dr. around 4:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a person who had been ejected from the vehicle.

Veh. Accident Hwy 246 1/2 mile west of Buellton. SBC on scene with a single vehicle rollover with 1 patient ejected. Pt is a red tag flown to Cottage by CalStar. Cause under investigation. Traffic restriction in area. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/pKulS6W7bj — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2021

At one point, both lanes of Highway 246 were blocked in both directions, but the eastbound lanes and one of the westbound lanes have opened up, according to the CHP.

Emergency officials said the patient was airlifted by CalStar to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.