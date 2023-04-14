Rori's Artisanal Creamery to replace Doc Burnstein's AG store location

A new ice cream shop is coming soon to Arroyo Grande.

Rori's Artisanal Creamery will exist where Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab used to be. There is a sign there now that says "Rori's Artisanal Creamery opening soon."

This will be the first location in San Luis Obispo County. The ice cream shop has not released an opening date.

Rori's Creamery currently has three locations in Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria, the city of Santa Barbara, and Montecito.

Rori's Creamery says it greatly admires the history and community built by Doc Burnstein's in the space, and Rori's share many values with them, including a love for sourcing local dairy products and ice cream ingredients.