Roscoe’s Kitchen's grand opening in Santa Maria

Roscoe’s Kitchen 229 Town Center West will be welcoming the new year by celebrating its official grand opening Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, all weekend.

The community can enjoy the celebration with free cake and coffee featuring music and entertainment. For more excitement, Roscoe’s Kitchen has added TVs for continuous sports all day.

Roscoe’s Kitchen is one of Santa Maria's newest restaurants and is over 5,000 square feet.

Roscoe’s Kitchen and hours are 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, please call Roscoe’s Kitchen at 805-623-8866 or visit online.