Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel announces security breach

On December 11, 2022, Rosewood Miramar Beach, an oceanfront hotel in Montecito, was notified of a data security breach.

The breach involved SevenRooms, the hotel’s third-party reservation system for their restaurants and bars.

SevenRooms informed the hotel that an “unauthorized party” had accessed certain guests' reservation information from July 25, 2020.

The possibly accessed information includes guests' names, emails, phone numbers, and other health-related dining information.

SevenRooms has hired an “outside data security expert” to investigate further, and law enforcement has also been informed of the issue.

Representatives of the hotel said they are regretful that the issue could possibly affect certain guests and recommend that “guests remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for their personal information.”