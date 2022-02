Downtown San Luis Obispo has another empty storefront.

Ross Dress for Less closed its store last month at 868 Higuera Street, which occupied a space spanning from Higuera to Monterey streets.

The Ross store that opened in the Madonna Plaza shopping center in 2019 remains open.

The recent closure is right next door to the vacant Beverly’s Fabrics building.

Ross did not answer KSBY's inquiry about whether employees at the downtown location were offered positions at the other store.