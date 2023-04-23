Rotary Club hosts Día Del Niño celebration for Santa Maria families

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria hosted a Día Del Niño, or Children’s Day, celebration Sunday afternoon.

The free event took place from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Oakley Park. There was a huge turnout, with families there as early as 10:30 a.m. to get in.

Rotary club officials say the event represents their commitment to create a safe space for children and their families where they can have access to recreational activities and promote healthy habits.

"So that's kind of like the idea is going. Going to the basics to the traditional games that do not take a cell phone or a computer or watching the screen,” said event organizer Carlos Escobedo.

There were more than 30 activities for kids to enjoy, where they could win small prizes.