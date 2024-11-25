Rotary club's drive-thru BBQ raises thousands for local student scholarships

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak raised approximately $8,000 at its annual Drive Thru BBQ fundraiser earlier this month.

The annual event, held on November 1, featured barbecued tri-tip, beans, salad and garlic bread, all of which was handed over to drivers in the comfort of their vehicles for just a $60 donation.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be distributed back into the community through teacher grants, student scholarships and local non-profit grants. The club's student scholarships will be awarded to local graduating high school students in the spring.