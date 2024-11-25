Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rotary club's drive-thru BBQ raises thousands for local student scholarships

rotary bbq.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak held its annual Drive Thru BBQ fundraiser at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
rotary bbq.jpg
janetski azar.jpg
rotary bbq delivery guy.jpg
Posted

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak raised approximately $8,000 at its annual Drive Thru BBQ fundraiser earlier this month.

The annual event, held on November 1, featured barbecued tri-tip, beans, salad and garlic bread, all of which was handed over to drivers in the comfort of their vehicles for just a $60 donation.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be distributed back into the community through teacher grants, student scholarships and local non-profit grants. The club's student scholarships will be awarded to local graduating high school students in the spring.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg