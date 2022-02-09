Roundabout project on Orcutt Road postponed to Feb. 22 due to COVID-19 related issues

A roundabout project that is set to close a portion of Orcutt Road north of the Tank Farm Road intersection to through traffic for about two and a half months was delayed for COVID-19 related issues until Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The original start date was Feb. 8.

This is the new official start date of the third phase of the Tank Farm and Orcutt Road roundabout project.

Residents will have access to their driveways and detour routes on the northern and southern segments of Orcutt Road.

The construction work will last for about two and a half months.

Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Some work at night may occur on an as-needed basis from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

This segment of Orcutt Road will be closed to traffic 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the anticipated construction duration of two months and half months.

The roundabout installation is a high-priority transportation project that aligns with two of the City of San Luis Obispo’s major city goals, sustainable transportation and housing.

Roundabouts are prioritized where intersection control upgrades are warranted because they reduce injury collisions, maintenance costs over time, traffic delays, and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the city.

This project will also create infrastructure to support housing construction in the area.

During this time, Tank Farm Road will be reopened to again provide east and west access as well as restoring access to the Islay Hill Playground parking lot.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to continue through May of 2022.

For more information about the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout Project, including ongoing updates and educational resources about roundabouts, visit www.slocity.org/roundabouts.

